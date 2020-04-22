Wednesday, April 22: 59-51, Rain and a thunderstorm, cooler
Thursday, April 23: 72-54, Cloudy and warmer
Friday, April 24: 64-45, A shower and thunderstorm around
Saturday, April 25: 64-43, Times of clouds and sun
Sunday, April 26: 64-48, Times of clouds and sun
Monday, April 27: 62-42, Mostly cloudy
Tuesday, April 28: 71-47, Partly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 870.72
Lake temperature: 53
Weekly precipitation: .34 inches
