A recently-adopted puppy enjoys a spring afternoon on a Cedar County farm west of Stockton. 

Wednesday, April 22: 59-51, Rain and a thunderstorm, cooler

Thursday, April 23: 72-54, Cloudy and warmer

Friday, April 24: 64-45, A shower and thunderstorm around

Saturday, April 25: 64-43, Times of clouds and sun

Sunday, April 26: 64-48, Times of clouds and sun

Monday, April 27: 62-42, Mostly cloudy

Tuesday, April 28: 71-47, Partly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 870.72

Lake temperature: 53

Weekly precipitation: .34 inches

