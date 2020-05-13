Wednesday, May 13: 69-63, Mainly cloudy with a thunderstorm
Thursday, May 14: 74-63, A shower and thunderstorm around
Friday, May 15: 71-62, Cloudy with a thunderstorm
Saturday, May 16: 77-63, Cloudy with thunderstorms possible
Sunday, May 17: 78-61, Thunderstorms possible
Monday, May 18: 75-59, Clouds and sunshine
Tuesday, May 19: 82-65, Partial sunshne
Stockton Lake elevation: 872.19
Lake temperature: 58
Weekly precipitation: 1.52 inches
