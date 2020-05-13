Wednesday, May 13: 69-63, Mainly cloudy with a thunderstorm

Thursday, May 14: 74-63, A shower and thunderstorm around

Friday, May 15: 71-62, Cloudy with a thunderstorm

Saturday, May 16: 77-63, Cloudy with thunderstorms possible

Sunday, May 17: 78-61, Thunderstorms possible

Monday, May 18: 75-59, Clouds and sunshine

Tuesday, May 19: 82-65, Partial sunshne

Stockton Lake elevation: 872.19

Lake temperature: 58

Weekly precipitation: 1.52 inches 

 

 

 

