Wednesday, Feb. 19: 42/23. Periods of clouds and sun
Thursday, Feb. 20: 36/16. Cold with decreasing clouds
Friday, Feb. 21: 43/29. Sunny and not as cold
Saturday, Feb. 22: 52/43.Sunshine and patchy clouds
Sunday, Feb. 23. 53/30. Chance of a little p.m. rain
Monday, Feb. 24: 47/33. Low clouds
Tuesday, Feb. 25: 50/32. Chance of a little p.m. rain
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.91
Lake temperature: 39º
Weekly precipitation: Rain 0.87 inches, Snow 0.50 inches.
