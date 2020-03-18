Wednesday, March 18: 70-60, Cloudy, a little rain, breezy
Thursday, March 19: 73-38, Strong thunderstorms
Friday, March 20: 44-27, A shower in the morning
Saturday, March 21: 46-32, Chilly with partial sunshine
Sunday March 22: 48-37, Times of clouds and sun
Monday, March 23: 61-41, Considerable cloudiness
Tuesday, March 24: 61-38, Mostly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 872.31
Lake temperature: 43
Weekly precipitation: 2.40 inches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.