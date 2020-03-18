A16_weather_pic_03:08_afternoon.jpg

Gorgeous view of the valley from Stockton Dam Trail Sunday, March 8.

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, March 18: 70-60, Cloudy, a little rain, breezy

Thursday, March 19: 73-38, Strong thunderstorms

Friday, March 20: 44-27, A shower in the morning

Saturday, March 21: 46-32, Chilly with partial sunshine

Sunday March 22: 48-37, Times of clouds and sun

Monday, March 23: 61-41, Considerable cloudiness

Tuesday, March 24: 61-38, Mostly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 872.31

Lake temperature: 43

Weekly precipitation: 2.40 inches

