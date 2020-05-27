Wednesday, May 27: 74-61, Cloudy a thunderstorm in spots
Thursday, May 28: 74-63, Cloudy with a thunderstorm
Friday, May 29: 76-52, A stray morning shower
Saturday, May 30: 75-51, Mostly sunny and comfortable
Sunday, May 31: 75-53, Mostly sunny and nice
Monday, June 1: 79-63, Mostly sunny
Tuesday, June 2: 82-63, Humid with plenty of sun
Stockton Lake elevation: 875.06
Lake temperature: 69
Weekly precipitation: 2.48 inches
