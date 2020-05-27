A12_Weather_Pic_5-27_MB.jpg

An ominous cloudscape signals more rain as a cloud reminiscent of a whale appears in the sky over western Cedar County.  

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/ELVA WEBER

Wednesday, May 27: 74-61, Cloudy a thunderstorm in spots

Thursday, May 28: 74-63, Cloudy with a thunderstorm

Friday, May 29: 76-52, A stray morning shower

Saturday, May 30: 75-51, Mostly sunny and comfortable

Sunday, May 31: 75-53, Mostly sunny and nice

Monday, June 1: 79-63, Mostly sunny

Tuesday, June 2: 82-63, Humid with plenty of sun

Stockton Lake elevation:  875.06

Lake temperature: 69

Weekly precipitation: 2.48 inches

