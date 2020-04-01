A12_weather_04:01_pic_bj.jpeg

Spotting pelicans in the air and on the lake, during daily walks to the boat

ramp at the cove on RB Road in Stockton this past week.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/RICK VOGT

Wednesday, April 1: 68-52, Mostly sunny

Thursday, April 2: 68-52, Mostly cloudy and breezy

Friday, April 3: 57-34, Cloudy, a thunderstorm, cooler

Saturday, April 4: 59-40, Partly sunny

Sunday, April 5: 57-49, Times of clouds and sun

Monday, April 6: 69-49, Variable cloudiness

Tuesday, April 7: 68-50, Partly sunny

Stockton Lake elevation: 876.65

Lake temperature: 51

Weekly precipitation: 0.84 inches

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.