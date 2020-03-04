Wednesday, March 4: 59-36, Sunny to partly cloudy
Thursday, March 5: 65-33, Sunny and mild
Friday, March 6: 55-34, Sunny and cooler
Saturday, March 7: 59-41, Partly sunny
Sunday March 8: 58-39, Windy with a thunderstorm
Monday, March 9: 58-40, Rain possible in the morning
Tuesday, March 10: 59-40, Cloudy with thunderstorms possible
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.80
Lake temperature: 41
Weekly precipitation: 1.71 inches
