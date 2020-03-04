A16_weather_03:04_JPG.JPG

Beautiful sunset during an evening drive Friday, Feb. 28, leaving Caplinger Mills in Cedar County.

 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/ALLIE JONES

Wednesday, March 4: 59-36, Sunny to partly cloudy

Thursday, March 5: 65-33, Sunny and mild

Friday, March 6: 55-34, Sunny and cooler

Saturday, March 7: 59-41, Partly sunny

Sunday March 8: 58-39, Windy with a thunderstorm

Monday, March 9: 58-40, Rain possible in the morning

Tuesday, March 10: 59-40, Cloudy with thunderstorms possible

Stockton Lake elevation: 871.80

Lake temperature: 41

Weekly precipitation: 1.71 inches

