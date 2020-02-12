Wednesday, Feb. 12: 39-15, Occasional snow and rain
Thursday, Feb. 13: 28-12, Sunny and colder
Friday, Feb. 14: 42-30, Sunny and not as cold
Saturday, Feb. 15: 49-29, Clouds and sun
Sunday, Feb. 16: 47-30, Mostly cloudy, rain possible
Monday, Feb. 17: 51-37, Cloudy
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 48-29, Mostly sunny
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.75
Lake temperature: 40º
Weekly precipitation: Rain 0.86 inches, Snow 4 inches.
