50 years ago, Feb. 5, 1970
Mildred Pearson of Stockton has been named to administer distribution in Cedar County of food donated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a program to start soon. Judy Lean has been appointed to assist Pearson in the donated food program of the state Department of Public Health and Welfare, Division of Welfare.
More than 150 cattlemen, 12 sheriffs and deputies, five members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and representatives of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association met Monday, Jan. 26, at the Cedar County Courthouse to discuss theft of cattle and what could be done about it. Sgt. Patrick of the patrol pointed out a lot of help must come from cattlemen themselves in keeping close count of their livestock, having them branded or marked and reporting any loss immediately.
Boys basketball: El Dorado Springs 56, Miller 39, championship of Stockton Tournament. Stockton 59, Liberal 52, consolation game.
25 years ago, Feb. 8, 1995
Cedar County is operating its own libraries with its own money following contract negotiations with the Southwest Regional Library system. According to the contract, revenues and expenditures are in the hands of the county library boards rather than in the hands of the regional administration.
Give someone special a singing valentine with the help of Stockton High School’s music students. A girls ensemble will provide the musical treat on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The cost is $5 and includes one song and a valentine card.
Boys basketball: Stockton 52, Sarcoxie 41, courtwarming game. Stephanie Hamilton was named queen. Girls basketball: Morrisville 50, Stockton 41.
10 years ago, Feb. 3, 2010
Cedar County Sheriff David Starbuck described his first year in office as “frustrating,” thanks in part to findings by state auditor Susan Montee regarding misappropriations of fuel and overcompensation centering around the former drug task force and its officers under the former sheriff’s administration. “The audit issues were not of my making,” Starbuck said.
County commissioners approved the 2010 budget Monday, Feb. 1. At the last minute, commissioners voted to fund the circuit clerk deputy and clerical sales for only six months. “The salaries should be paid by the state, according to statute,” northern commissioner Byron Hamilton said. “We have been paying that bill too long.”
Boys basketball: Carthage 82, Stockton 36, Nevada Tournament. Girls basketball: Stockton 65, Lamar 41, Nevada Tournament.
