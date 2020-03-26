Some people are opting to stay home in order to protect those who are vulnerable to fatal COVID-19 symptoms. We at the CCR are doing so, as well, to the best extent we possibly can. Some people are still calling this virus a “hoax” and likening it to being no worse than the common flu, including our own president, who coincidentally retracted his words once the market took a hit.
Some people care about keeping others safe from a preventable death. Some people believe their health and safety is not at risk with this virus, and thus, are not concerned about the health and safety of those who they may infect.
Where does the division stop? I suspect the brakes are squealing at the green line, because regardless of public “opinion” over the coronavirus, it is clear the obvious Achilles’ heel holding up our functioning stability as a society is our economy’s strength. The longer we droll onward as if life itself isn’t changing, the longer our jobs and local economies will be hit; thus, this situation needs to be taken seriously. The common flu does not typically cause mass poverty, right?
The certainty of our livelihoods — or perhaps, just our general way of life — seems almost uncertain going forward. There is no predictable glimpse into next week’s case-load as the death toll rises in the U.S. and Missouri, and there is no certain way of knowing when this crisis will end: China has stopped reporting cases entirely, which does not mean the pandemic has ended there.
But one silver lining may prevail through murky clouds: capitalism, the system which keeps most Americans slaving the fruits of their lives away for the benefit of a small percentage of wealthy individuals, is faltering, showing us what truly matters in life — not the bottom-line, but where the line is drawn to keep life present and fruitful. Isn’t it a good thing we are sacrificing our self-interests by staying at home for the sake of others? Sadly, it seems capitalist economies bleed when humanism cuts through.
Perhaps the government and the banks should follow suit. After all, the feds spilled over a trillion dollars into the market to stimulate it for only 15 minutes last week; what if those trillion dollars were spent to give every adult American not $1,000, but $10,000? Imagine the world you could experience if not for the monthly anxieties tying you to money and consequently tearing you apart from it.
Although it might be too late for their genius to be elected into office, the ideas of Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders — which call for a universal basic income and universal healthcare system in our country — could have been a safety net to catch us all in this crisis. And don’t even get me started on the beautiful Tulsi Gabbard — my love for her policies (and my crush on her) cannot fit in this column. If only we could have known during the DNC-rigged primaries and debates how those candidates would have truly lined up now.
Regardless of the wild “libtard” ideas going through my head, I am glad more people are staying home, because the safety of life matters more than currency. I am terrified for those who are hearing of lay-offs and living without income, facing a bleak job market ahead. Millions and millions of people are going to be out of work soon. Millions and millions are already unemployed. My hours have been cut here, too, as a result of this crisis, but I am incredibly fortunate to still be working not only with at least over half of my regular income, but also to be with the passionate staff at the CCR who want to be here for you, the community, and our own families through uncharted water. We ourselves feel like a family here in our office on the square, and being together as we race to provide you all with needed information is our top priority as we keep attuned with everything going on, good or bad.
“Don’t panic,” is the simple thing to say. I do hope we can pick ourselves off the floor, dust off our shoulders and prevail beyond this crisis. Additionally, it is important to note there are no wrong ways to feel about this crisis: panic is an understandable response, feeling disappointed is realistic and staying calm is productive. We are not robots — we are just people. What we feel in the moment is raw and true.
Ultimately, to prevail, we ought to support each other by shopping small and local, checking in our neighbors and keeping our social distance, all the meanwhile keeping mindful of our individual states of being — just the good, simple things we can do to get by, while still being present for one another as much as we can. Nothing else is in our control.
Skopec is a reporter for the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes opinion pieces. Email her at kathryns@cedarrepublican.com.
