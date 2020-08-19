‘This just can’t wait’

City gives OK to multi-year wastewater compliance plan
In an irregularly scheduled meeting, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Stockton City Hall, to discuss a waste water compliance plan to remain in compliance with Missouri Department of Natural Resources rules and regulations.
After role call, establishing a quorum bringing the metting to order, the city’s aldermen addressed the meeting’s single agenda item.
Presenting the action plan, public works administrator Raymond Heryford explained the need for re-sleeving all of the city’s clay sewage lines with plastic, eliminating inflow and infiltration issues into the collection system causing unnecessary amounts of water to be treated by the city’s wastewater facility, manholes requiring repair and replacement, as well as the results of closed circuit camera inspections of numerous lengths of sewer pipes throughout the city.
“This will take quite a while,” Heryford said. “Maybe as much as ten years. But, these are their (DNR’s) rules. Plain and simple. It’s not about what we want to do, it’s about what we have to do. All the clay tile sewage pipes here [in Stockton] have to be sleeved [with plastic]. And, we have to address the manhole issues that push rainwater into the sewers. Those cause overflows regularly and the [sewage] plant can get violations for this.”
City clerk Vanessa Harper added to Heryford’s presentation, noting some of these repairs had been pushed back or not addressed with permanent solutions, leaving the city facing a deadline of compliance with DNR.
“The last time I remember doing any of this [sewage infrastructure work] was 2017,” Harper said. “We do have money set aside for this and we should use part of it for these repairs, while budgeting some back for other water maintenance-related issues which might pop up in the future.”
Heryford and the aldermen present all agreed with Harper’s assertion.
Harper also noted Herford and city crews “do a lot with very little” in regard to managing all of the city’s wastewater and said city workers “have done a “great job with what they have at the treatment plant.”
Mayor Roger Hamby affirmed the same and shared the city’s appreciation for the efforts city employees put into the wastewater treatment plant.
Moving forward and discussing the financial metrics of the work ahead, all aldermen present agreed upon a $55,000 financial allocation each year, to be spent every two years in the amount of $110,000, according to the incremental plan to be presented to the DNR’s district office near the month’s end.
Moving forward, the single agenda item was motioned, seconded and passed unanimously, meaning Heryford can now move forward with delivering the proposed action plan to the Springfield office of the DNR on or before Friday, Aug. 28.
“We really have no choice,” alderman Mark Frieze said with a chuckle after the motion passed unanimously. “Just like when we had to put in the treatment plant itself. It’s the DNR and we have to do this, ‘or else.’”
With no other business to discuss, the meeting adjourned at 5 p.m. with no closed session necessary or taking place.
Additional information and/or copies of the action plan can be obtained from Stocktob City Hall by visiting the location Monday-Friday during regular business hours.
Compliance guidelines relating to wastewater and DNR regulations can be found at dnr.mo.gov.
The board will next meet at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at Stockton City Hall for its second regular bi-monthly meeting.
Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and interested parties are welcome to attend.
