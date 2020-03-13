A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients. The longer the brain is deprived of oxygen and nutrients, the greater the damage to the brain. There are two types of strokes: the vast majority of strokes are ischemic (lack of oxygenated blood flow) and are typically caused by a blood clot blocking a vessel to the brain; a lower percentage of strokes are hemorrhagic and caused by a blood vessel breaking and causing blood to spill into the brain. Stroke can result in permanent impairment and even death. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, killing approximately 140,000 Americans each year. More than 795,000 Americans have a stroke each year; this is about 1 every 40 seconds. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 130 Cedar County residents died due to stroke in the period 2008-2018.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital understands minutes matter when it comes to stroke care and took action to become certified as a Time Critical Diagnosis Level III Designated Stroke Center by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in June, 2018. The specific certification lasts through June 2022.
Missouri’s TCD system for stroke includes four levels of hospital designations across the state. Stroke center designation is voluntary and requires on-site review by a team of stroke experts chosen by the state TCD program to assure compliance with state TCD regulations and specific policies and protocols for staff education/training and coordination of the time critical care to be received by each stroke patient. Level III Stroke Centers such as CCMH play an important role in providing access into Missouri’s TCD stroke program and important patient care in non-metropolitan areas.
For area residents, this means that CCMH has passed stringent criteria to receive Level III Stroke Center designation. If a patient presents to CCMH’s emergency room showing signs of a stroke, the Hospital’s Stroke Team will implement stroke protocols. For patients arriving via emergency medical services, advance notice is sent from the field allowing implementation of stroke protocols in advance of patient arrival. This process is designed to assess and confirm a stroke and begin treatment for the patient in the shortest amount of time possible. CCMH is equipped with the clot busting agent t-PA (Recombinant Tissue Plasminogen Activator — also known as rt-PA) which is used to destroy the thrombus (clot) within the blood vessel by stimulating fibrinolysis (clot breakdown) to allow restoration of blood flow and can be administered on-site at the Hospital when medically indicated to treat ischemic stroke.
In the case of stroke, minutes matter. Administration of tPA is considered the gold standard for treatment of ischemic stroke. However, it is important to understand tPA can only be administered within a specific timeframe from the onset of stroke symptoms (i.e. from the time stroke symptoms first appear). An injection of tPA is usually administered within the first 3 hours following the onset of stroke symptoms provided there are no contraindications, although there are times when tPA can be administered up to 4.5 hours following the onset of stroke symptoms. For example, a patient who begins experiencing stroke symptoms at 8 a.m. but does not seek medical attention until 4 p.m. that afternoon would not be a candidate for tPA because their onset of stroke symptoms was 8 hours ago, which is outside of the timeframe noted above. There are strict protocols regarding the administration of tPA; not all patients are candidates for tPA. Because tPA is a powerful blood thinner, there are many contraindications for the administration of tPA. Examples of contraindications include: uncontrolled high blood pressure, intracranial hemorrhage indicated by CT, active internal bleeding and bleeding or blood clotting disorders. Stroke victims who receive tPA treatment within the specified time frame are more likely to recover and less likely to suffer permanent disabilities.
Individuals should know the signs and symptoms of stroke so that quick action can be taken if signs/symptoms appear. According to the CDC, the signs of stroke in men and women include: 1) Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; 2) Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech; 3) Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination; and 4) Sudden severe headache with no known cause. The acronym F.A.S.T. represents a simple test if stroke is suspected: F - Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop? A - Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? S - Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange? T - Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 or access emergency medical care immediately. Recognizing stroke and getting to a facility with clot busting agents such as tPA quickly is essential to realizing the best outcomes for stroke victims.
“Cedar County Memorial Hospital is currently the only Time Critical Diagnosis designated stroke center in the area—including Cedar and the bordering counties of St. Clair, Polk, Dade, Barton and Vernon,” Amanda Schiereck, RN, Stroke Program Coordinator at CCMH said. “We are able to administer tPA to ischemic stroke victims when indicated and get them transferred to a higher level of care within the state’s stroke TCD system. Access to tPA locally is the crucial thing as it saves brain cells and can prevent permanent damage.”
Once a patient receives further neurologic assessment to determine the appropriate setting for ongoing care, stroke patients needing skilled nursing and rehabilitation therapy may be able to return to the Swing Bed Program at CCMH where they can recover close to family and friends. For more information on Swing Bed services at CCMH, please contact Terri Heitz, Social Services, (417) 876-3598.
For more information about CCMH’s Level III Stroke Center designation, please call Amanda Schiereck, RN, Stroke Program Coordinator, at (417) 876-2511.
CCMH is committed to providing quality healthcare to the community, keeping care close to home. (11c)
