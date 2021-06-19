Stockton Lake Sertoma held a co-ed slow-pitch softball tournament Saturday, June 12, at the Stockton softball fields. The tournament was scheduled by way of popular demand as Sertoma had two tournaments in 2020 and one in 2019. Three teams played in Saturday’s tournament as the team of Neal Trower and Casey Haun claimed the first-place title.
There's no place like home base: Stockton Lake Sertoma Club hosts slow pitch tournament
- By Aaron Pyle
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.