A St. Clair County deputy was dispatched Thursday, Sept. 19, to a residence on southwest 300 Road in reference to stealing. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Lewis Morgan, who stated someone tried to kick in the front door to his property but did not get through the door. The suspect did break the door frame. Morgan said someone came to his property and stole two Skil saws, two reciprocating saws, a 16-inch band saw with stand, a 10-inch table saw, a miter saw and miscellaneous hand tools. Total estimated loss value of the theft is $715.
Sheriff Scott Keeler urges those with any related information to this case to contact the St. Clair County sheriff's office tip line, (417) 646-5832, or email to tips@scsomo.org.
