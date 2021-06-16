When I was 12 years old, give or take a year or two, I nearly lost my dad to a swarm of yellow jackets. I did not realize at the time how close to death he might have come, had not mom been home that autumn morning.
It was in late September, as best I recall, when after getting off the school bus we learned dad had been repeatedly stung by yellow jackets while clearing brush with his garden tractor in the corner of our woods. Not just a few, but dozens of the wasps emerged from a nest in the ground, mom told us, stinging dad on the hands, arms, head and even inside his overalls. When he came to the house he was covered in welts, clearly in danger of going into anaphylactic shock, as well as suffering a lot of pain.
Acting quickly, mom rushed him to the hospital in Springfield, where emergency medications (antihistamines, I think) counteracted the effects of the yellow jacket toxins.
By the time we saw dad several hours after the incident, he was well enough to help with the evening milking, but still not recovered from the multiple stings.
He was also told he needed to carry antihistamine tablets with him at all times (epinephrine pens were still decades away). Though dad had previously brushed off random wasp stings, doctors told him a single sting after the yellow jacket attack could be lethal. As far as I know, dad took the warning seriously, at least for a while, and he never had issues with a later wasp sting.
He also summarily took care of the offending yellow jacket nest, pouring either gasoline or kerosene down the hole.
Because of the calm way mom handled the potential crisis, and dad’s typical understated response, my younger brothers and I probably did not fully grasp the seriousness of what happened between dad and that nest of yellow jackets many years ago.
But, reflected through the prism of time, maturity and spiritual growth, I remember that incident with much greater gravity today. I understand with no doubt, but by the grace of God, I and my brothers would have lost our father that day.
It was pure providence mom was home at the time. Normally she would have been on the job at Burge Protestant Hospital (now Cox). I don’t have a clue why she was not.
We boys were in school, and likely would not have known what to do when dad came to the house, anyway.
But by the grace of God, we boys might have grown up fatherless on the North side of Springfield, rather than on a little farm in Dallas County.
However, because mom was home that day, for another 45 years we shared Father’s Day with dad not 100 yards from where those yellow jackets swarmed, and only rarely recalled that might-have-been.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
