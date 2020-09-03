Dear Editor,
On Sunday, Aug. 16, I lost a very dear friend, Logan Baker. He often came by to do odd jobs for me. I would bake him his favorite choclate chip cookies and we would visit about life.
Logan was incredibly kind, good-natured, helpful and was a wonderful young man with a bright future.
He told me how much he appreciated our friendship.
It is so hard to understand why he did not have the life he so deserved. I know Logan is in a better place, but down here for the rest of us, he will be forever missed.
Not only did the system fail Logan, but it failed us all.
Sue Clayton
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.