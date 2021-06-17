To honor Flag Day on Monday, June 14, the American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 of Stockton held a flag burning ceremony to retire the Stars and Stripes.
Flag Day is celebrated since the adoption of the United States flag happened on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The United States Army their birthdays on this date; Congress adopted “the American continental army” army reaching a consensus position in the Committee of the Whole on June 14, 1775.
June 14 was designated National Flag Day by an act of Congress dated Aug. 3, 1949.
Post commander Gary Maugh spoke to attendees following an opening statement from honor guard/color guard captain Larry Griffin, who opened the ceremony speaking on the history of Flag Day.
Maugh said, “A Flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have worked for and lived for, and died for a free Nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of Justice, Freedom and Democracy.”
Over 100 flags were burned during Monday’s ceremony.
Two Boy Scouts Troop 2858 members also joined together with the local VFW for a flag burning ceremony.
“The flag is very special,” Maugh said. “We are in one of the most patriotic areas in the country right here. This town shows it. Their patriotism and what they give for the veterans of this community is unbelievable.”
Anyone who has a tattered American flag can still take it to the drop-off for proper disposal. The drop-off location is on the northwest side of the Stockton Community Building.
