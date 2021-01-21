I came in from working one blustery December day, tired, cold and dirty from unloading straw and cattle feed, but satisfied with myself to have completed those and a host of other sundry chores — satisfaction second only to that for my next project, a steaming hot shower.
Of all the amenities of our modern lifestyle, I cannot think of any luxury I cherish more than a hot shower in winter or a tepid rinse in summer after a day in the yard, garden, field or woods.
Though among basic luxuries in even the most modest of homes, hot and cold running water and a shower (or a bathtub) are always sufficient cause for sincere thanks. I never take them for granted. They make modern living good, whether in a palatial mansion or a crude, camp cabin. I would sacrifice a host of luxuries (like an indoor bathroom or air conditioning) before I would give up my showers.
If you do not understand, just imagine living most of your early years not only without a shower, but pouring all of your hot water from a teakettle on the stove and replacing your bathtub with a 12-inch dishpan on the kitchen counter.
I don’t have to imagine it. That is how it was from the time we moved to the farm in 1957 until I left home in 1968. And for my folks it never changed — living a 19th century lifestyle well into the 21st century. A few months after dad died on Dec. 1, 2005, we talked mom into moving out of the 1800s and into the 21st century with us in Buffalo. What a blessing it was to be able to give mom the same simple luxuries we had enjoyed for decades — hot and cold running water, a shower and an indoor toilet, to boot — none of those more than 10 steps from her room.
You might understand, then, that my favorite part of gym class in high school was the shower after workout, or why I frequently stopped by the river on my way home after a day spent digging ditches and laying water lines the year before I started college. Those summer evening dips in the creek easily rivaled a shower on the luxuries scale — but only for a few, short months. Then it was back to the dishpan and washrag.
Now, think of your own particularly satisfying shower bathing experiences — like after a weeklong power outage, a daylong hike in the woods or a long weekend camping. I can think of a number of times while hiking and camping in New Mexico, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma when a shower at a campground was way more welcome than a home-cooked meal.
However, I don’t think even the best campground shower rivaled a dip we once took in crystal-clear Conchas Lake in the desert country outside Tucumcari, New Mexico. That is a story all its own.
I think of all of those times, now and again as I luxuriate under the steaming spray of a shower all my own — nobody even waiting in line for his turn or chiding me for using all the hot water.
It’s sheer luxury.
Martha and I even have our own water heaters for our respective showers. No royal family ever had it better; but we’re just ordinary folks — king and queen of our own, modest castle, and sublimely grateful for this simplest of luxuries — hot, running water with a simple twist of a faucet handle.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
