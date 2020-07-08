After El Dorado Springs City Hall was filled to the brim last week with a mixture of supporters and concerned citizens offering their views over the annual picnic this year, the El Dorado Springs city council came back on Monday, July 6, for a regular meeting, seeing picnic-oriented entertainment on the agenda.
Before diving into approvals, a member from the public, Tina Stewart, spoke during the meeting’s public forum, saying the main reason she had a worry over the upcoming picnic.
“The main thing I’m worried about the picnic is there’s going to be people from everywhere, and we don’t know who’s got what, and it’s just — I think it’s a bad idea,” Stewart said. “Germs are going to spread, and it’s probably going to get very bad around here.”
After the public forum, Mayor Nathan Murrell and council members Jimmy Luster, Nick Bland, Brett Entrikin and Cory Gayman unanimously passed several resolutions agreeing to entertainers for the 2020 El Dorado Springs Picnic next week.
The entertainers include announcer Ron Alumbaugh for $1,000, Rekoil for $599, Lori Rains Sifford and Friends for $800, Dave Perryman and the Country Review for $500 and Members Only for $2,500; and for $50 each act, Kassy Wynes Alexander, Paula Newman and Linda Brewer Smith, the Dederick Christian Youth Choir, Ginelle Esry and Carrie Estelle McWilliams were approved.
After the entertainers were approved, the agenda moved on to the mayor’s council report. Via a laptop through a teleconferencing application, Gayman asked Rogers during this pocket of time if there were updates on general street projects.
“What are the timelines on those?” Gayman asked.
Rogers said the city’s street department is set to begin the projects pretty quickly; the department had to call somebody and get a permit from the highway department, and the first streets to be worked on will be Fields and Main Street, Rogers said.
Switching gears, Gayman noted the council had briefly talked about potential ideas for swimming pool improvements or a replacement at a previous meeting, asking Rogers if he had come up with anything yet.
Rogers said the swimming pool is a “big topic.”
“I have talked to one pool company out of Springfield and described the situation to them with the pool,” Rogers said. “Their recommendation is, based on the age of the pool and the location, it would probably be best to look for a new location and invest money in a new pool and not try to add on to the existing pool.”
One of the problems with adding onto the city’s existing pool is that immediately to the east is a tunnel running right by the pool, he said.
“So if we did try to do anything over there, we would have to make sure it either had its own plumbing system with filters, or we find a way to get the water from the filters that are on the west side of the pool back over to the east side of the tunnel,” Rogers said.
With no further business on the agenda, the council voted to adjourn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.