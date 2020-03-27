At the same time as some of my high school peers were starting their fourth semester of college, I was beginning my third term as a full-time student in the School of Life.
Rather than an ink pen and notebook, though, the tools of my trade were a long-handled shovel and bar, and my classroom was a five-foot deep ditch.
Up to then it was the best-paying job I’d had, and without doubt the hardest work I’d ever done — laying cement-asbestos pipe water lines for Fair Grove excavating contractor Jim Thomas.
My first week on the job we were laying 13-foot sections of water pipe along Mo. Route M (now Republic Road in Springfield) just west of today’s Pat Jones YMCA.
In 1967 several old farms and only a handful of business lay along the highway, but new development was underway. Jim was contracted to connect to the Park Crest water company tower off South Campbell at Route M. Remnants of many grand farms still bordered Campbell, as well. The Hi-M drive-in theatre was still operating on the West edge of Park Crest. In my mind’s eye I can see all those old landmarks more clearly than I can picture what’s in their places today.
And I remember where we put water lines under today’s subdivisions, past Walt Disney Elementary, under Fremont Avenue, paralleling Route M past Twin Oaks, bridging an underground stream and climbing the hill towards Campbell. I can remember, but I can’t see it all today. James River Freeway changed everything. If you’re my age you recall there was no “Medical Mile,” no businesses on Battlefield — not even a Battlefield Mall, and Gooch’s Cafe was the best place to eat on that side of town.
Gone, all gone. But, I think I could still drill holes for blasting out bedrock, push caps in sticks of dynamite and clean out ditches after a blast. I could still bed ditches with dirt soft enough to cradle cement-asbestos pipe (if it were still used) and I could tap a line for a water meter. But, couldn’t do any of that like when I was 19. Our crew in those days could have given modern Ninja warriors a run for their money. Matter of fact, I don’t think they could have followed any of us in the ditches for eight or nine hours, five days a week.
The most important thing I learned in the ditches, though, was I did not want to spend a lifetime with a shovel in hand. I was saving up for college, and every foot of water line brought me just a little closer.
My next session in the School of Life would run concurrently with my college classes. I’d start by trading my shovel for a Hobart dishwasher.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
