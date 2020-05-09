I have heard horror stories about how some spouses constantly butt heads with their in-laws. I am lucky because I do not have those war stories. I love my husband’s family and he loves mine — we are blessed to get along the way we do.
But there is one tiny bone of contention between my husband and my mother, and I land squarely in the middle of the debate. Perhaps you can be the judge. The question revolves around the proper loading of a dishwasher, and the issue comes up after we have Sunday lunch together and start the clean-up process.
In this corner is my mother, who has never once loaded a truly dirty dish into any dishwasher — hers or mine. She washes and rinses the dishes first and then puts them into the dishwasher for what she calls “sterilization.” In her mind, the dishwasher is an extra safety check to ensure the dishes have received “a good scald” and are therefore germ-free.
But, rest assured you could safely eat from any plate she puts into the dishwasher well before she runs the wash cycle because it has already been scrubbed, rinsed and examined with a careful eye. She treats forks and spoons like a surgeon treats scalpels and retractors.
In the other corner is my husband, who has never once loaded anything resembling a clean dish into any dishwasher. He, like many men, takes the name “dishwasher” literally. If the machine is supposed to wash the dishes, then by all means, “let’s let it wash the dishes!” he insists. After all, there are other things to do and Sunday afternoon naps to be taken. Why waste time scrubbing lasagna remnants off plates when we have invested in this expensive piece of machinery which is supposed to do it for us?
But the debate does not end there. When my mom loads the dishwasher, she is careful to leave plenty of perimeter space around each and every dish and utensil. She worries if the plates and bowls don’t have enough breathing room, they will be blocked off from all the hot, sanitizing water.
Tom, on the other hand, has a theory about how many dirty dishes will fit into the dishwasher. It goes something like this: “The number of dirty dishes in the kitchen is the same number will safely fit into the dishwasher at any one time.” In his mind, the dirty dishes of two people or 20 people can and will fit into the dishwasher, if you just put your mind to it and pack them in there efficiently.
Remember that old commercial about how there is “always room for Jell-O”? Tom applies the same logic to cups and plates. I must admit he is a master when it comes to finding the one last nook or cranny of available space.
A few weeks ago, as Tom squeezed yet another cup into what my mother deemed an overly full dishwasher, she actually put down her scrub brush, shook her head and said, “I just can’t watch this.” She had to avert her eyes from the horror of all those cups packed into the top rack like so many dirty sardines.
My philosophy is simple. Do not criticize the cleaning method of anyone – mother or husband – who helps with the dishes, because said criticism might dampen their willingness to help in the future.
But, I can tell you this: When I unload the dishwasher, I can always tell which one of those two people loaded it, and I am reminded of the opening line to a famous Dickens novel: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Gwen Rockwood is a syndicated freelance columnist. This column was originally published in 2014. Email her at rockwoodfiles@cox.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.