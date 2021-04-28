 

Pictured, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Crabtree and SACC board member Tonya Summers celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Right Point Dart Shop on Saturday, April 24. Right Point business owner Billy Keeling’s business is located at 913 S. St., Suite 2, in Stockton. 
SACC executive director Bill Crabtree tries his hand at throwing a dart in the Right Point Dart Shop. 

