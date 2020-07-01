‘The picnic is on’

A full crowd of citizens sat in at the El Dorado Springs City Council’s special meeting on Monday, June 29, for a discussion over the 139th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic.
El Dorado Springs Mayor Nathan Murrell made opening remarks before the meeting’s public forum, telling the room that the meeting was called for concerned citizens to voice their opinions over El Do’s upcoming city picnic.
Addressing social media rumors centered around the council and the special meeting, Murrell pointed out the picnic is never voted on by the council on a year-to-year basis, so the special meeting was being held due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19’s unique situation; additionally, when the council voted to not reopen the city’s pool this year, they did not do so because of a fear over COVID-19, he said.
“I think I speak for all of us in saying we have been challenged in dealing with this situation,” Murrell said. “We want to make the right decision. This meeting is for all of us. We want to make sure we are all looking at all the options. We want to listen and talk with open minds, and I hope we can do that today.”
After the meeting’s public forum was opened, Katie McGee — a paramedic from El Dorado Springs, who deployed to New York City in April — offered her view to the council, supporting the individual right for citizens to have the choice to attend the picnic or not, and saying she has been to outdoor events such as the Lucas Oil Speedway but has not seen any subsequent COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I don’t feel like we have a huge risk in an outdoor exposure,” McGee said. “I think we also need to consider the financial burdens that we put on our vendors that have already purchased products to set up for this event.”
Amber Francis, another El Do resident, offered a different view to the council, saying she has spoken to the Cedar County Health Department about hosting the picnic, and they had advised El Do city manager Bruce Rogers against hosting the annual picnic.
“It is impossible to simply avoid the picnic and its repercussions,” Francis said. “Everyone who goes down to the picnic will be potentially exposed, and then they will visit the one grocery store, the one pharmacy, the one hospital and the one school in town.”
Additionally, El Do’s age demographics are “concerning,” Francis said, because almost one in every four people are susceptible to COVID-19 due to their age.
Judy Baldwin, a member of the picnic committee, told the council they had been planning this year’s annual picnic since August last year.
“It takes many, many hours and many, many people to put it together,” Baldwin said. “We have talked to the carnival. They have many things that they are doing to keep things clean.”
After many citizens — most of whom were in support of hosting the picnic this year — spoke their views to the council for an hour, the council decided to move into discussion for their decision.
Off the bat, council member Jimmy Luster asked Rogers for information about COVID-19 from the Cedar County Health Department. Rogers said he has spoken with community services manager CCHD Jenean Ehlers several times, and he thought her personal opinion stood against hosting the picnic this year.
Luster said for him, the issue at hand was “very simple.”
“The picnic is on, unless we vote not to have it,” Luster said. “We don’t need to vote to have it because it’s already here, it’s on, that’s it.”
Council member Cory Gayman asked several questions to Rogers, including asking about the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management’s opinion over the picnic and potential concern from the city attorney.
Rogers noted there will be hand sanitizing stations and several options for health safety, such as distancing between vendors and temperature checks for carnival employees.
Council member Brett Entrikin asked if there would be enough room to space out vendor spaces, and Rogers said the lines at the booth would be more important to consider.
At the end of discussion, Murell said the council had called this meeting to specifically hear from the public.
“We heard you guys loud and clear, and I can have someone to have a motion to adjourn this,” Murell said.
The council adjourned the meeting to a room of applause.
