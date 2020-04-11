This Sunday is Easter Sunday. Easter commemorates the day Jesus was raised from the dead. Many Christians refer to the day as Resurrection Sunday.
On this day, more than 2,000 years ago, everything was quiet. The earth was stilled. There had been a big event in Jerusalem and folks were tired from all the activities of the past few days.
This week, as we mark the celebration, people also are tired. They are tired of all the confusing reports surrounding the pandemic of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has altered our lives. Some say altered forever.
The world was altered forever on the first Easter. What had been proclaimed to a small band of shepherds 33 years prior now was a reality. Peace was ushered in through the violent events of the previous three days.
Peace? What peace? In our lifetime, we have seen wars, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes and plagues. These things disturb what little peace we have. How can you proclaim peace?!?
True.
I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the reality of peace and quiet. Peace is what we are to have on the inside. Quiet is something we look for on the outside. It is possible for you to have peace in the midst of the disquieting noise and chaos. Have you found this peace yet?
This weekend, which normally is filled with lots of happy noise with children hunting for the grand prize egg, will be eerily quiet. We cannot gather on the lawns of churches or parks to allow the kids to run with their brightly-colored clothing through the newly-green grass. There will be no ham dinners served in crowded restaurants following an Easter celebration at church.
However, the Promised One still will rise in the hearts of those who know Him. There will be peace in the lack of noise. There will be remembrance of former times; but there also will be a remembrance of the Reason for the Season.
Easter always brings an awakening after a long winter. The brightness and freshness of Spring is all around us, reminding us there still is a life to live. There is joy to be had.
May this Easter bring a promise of better days than the ones we are in right now. May you find a renewed sense of purpose after a long and unexpected rest. May you find the peace which is inexplicable in this time of chaos.
