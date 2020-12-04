I was visiting with a dear friend and mentor of mine the other day, Pastor Jim. Jim is a wise man and published author (Jim Laudell, author of Lift, look him up) who is an enormous part of my publishing journey withChasing Jesus. He called to talk book launch with me (Chasing Jesus is available for pre-order soon), and like a lot of times, he had a scripture to share. Little did Jim know, his encouragement for me would spark this week's devotion.
Today we are taking it way back to the book of Esther.
The king’s command and law went into effect on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, the month Adar. On the day when the Jews’ enemies had hoped to overpower them, just the opposite happened. The Jews overpowered those who hated them. — Esther 9:1.
It was project graduation 2002. I was bowling with a group of friends when one friend, we will call her Tammy, was up. Tammy was not much of a bowler. By the looks of it, she had never touched a bowling ball. So here she goes, determined to send this 10-pound ball through the middle of the ten pins standing there taunting her. But the opposite happened. Not only did she miss the pins completely, she threw the bowling ball behind her entirely. The rest of us roared with laughter and I am still laughing now, 18 years later.
In the book of Esther, we find a beautiful Jewish woman who by God's grand design, becomes Queen. If you have not read the story in Esther chapters one through nine, go ahead, I will wait for you.
What a story, am I right? This nobody from nowhere becomes queen, which leads to the saving of her people. Wow. Only God.
I cannot help but get excited after reading Esther’s story and how God took what the enemy meant for evil and turned it for the good (Genesis 50:20) of His people. Friend, He has the same in mind for you.
There is an enemy who seeks to steal from you, kill you, and destroy all that you hold dear. It is his purpose in life to do evil and cause you pain. Maybe you can relate. Are you facing a marriage which seems too far gone? God wants to turn it around and see the opposite happen. He wants your marriage to thrive.
Do you have a rebellious child who feels unreachable? Well, with God all things are possible, and God wants to see your child restored. He wants to use their story to reach others; He wants the opposite to occur in their life. He can reach your child, friend.
The cancer diagnosis seems irreversible, but God says reversed.
We cannot control everything life throws our way, and we cannot control the outcome. But we can control who we follow, who we let lead our life. We can allow God access to our situations, our heartaches, our impossible, and let Him do His work. He wants to work in us, through us, and for us. Like with Esther, God is waiting for such a time as this for the opposite to occur. Are you with Him?
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
