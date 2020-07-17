On warm summer nights when bullfrogs serenade and fireflies glimmer over the meadow, my mind returns with my dad and brothers to a favorite catfishing hole on the Pomme de Terre near Fair Grove.
The first big hole upstream from Potter’s Ford, it was no secret to anyone around Fair Grove, but many summer evenings after milking it was ours alone.
Seldom did we find another car or pickup truck in the well-beaten pull-off a few paces from the river. Neither did we find much evidence of other visitors to the river, save forked sticks left in the gravel bar, strands of fishing line on tree limbs, and a distinct path to the water’s edge.
Though the gravel bar where we propped our poles on forked sticks and tackle boxes shifted some from season to season, the catfish waters were always deep and dark, mysteries lurking below their onyx surface.
By yellow lantern light, we watched our fishing poles for the slightest twitch and our lines for tell-tale tightening or slackening, evidence of a bullhead at work on the other end. With rod in hand, we could feel each tug and nibble, then pull back sharply to set the hook.
Hopefully, we would pull from the inky depths a fat bullhead cat, rather than a giant crawfish or turtle. Sometimes a small flathead or channel cat would come our way, but bullheads were the expected catch.
Our’s was not the sort of catfishing featured in Field and Stream or Sports Afield — our quarry too common and humble — but a string of bullheads skinned, dressed, breaded in cornmeal and fried in lard was as fine a dinner as a country boy could want.
I doubt my grandkids have ever had anything like it. I have not for a long, long time.
The last time I stopped by the old catfishing hole — years before a high bridge replaced the concrete slab and the road was rerouted to bypass our old access — the river scarcely resembled that of memory. Boisterous headwater riffles that formerly challenged a sturdy wader’s stride just chortled like songbirds, and where deep waters once roiled around huge rocks and the river’s span was nigh too far to cast across, I think I could have waded in several spots.
It was nothing like I remembered it; but, thankfully, I can see in memory the ol’ catfishing hole as it was, not as it is. I can yet see the turquoise glimmer of glow worms in the dirt bank, see by lantern light the head of a snake slithering just below the water’s surface, hear the splash of muskrats near the far side and imagine all sorts of varmints rustling in the leaves and brush on the facing hillside.
More importantly, I can yet see Dad and a couple of boys piling into a ’48 Ford pickup with fishing tackle and a can of worms in the back on a warm, summer night — no telephone, no radio, no TV and not another soul around.
Seasons come and go, but the deep waters of memory are ever unchanged.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Find his latest essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, at your local newspaper office or at Headings Feed and Greasy Creek Store in Buffalo.
