A tiny trooper named Tucker has trucked through quite a journey in his first five months of life.
Tucker Wade Myers — the son of Amber Green and David Myers, both of Stockton — was born prematurely at Mercy Hospital in Springfield on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Since his premature birth, Tucker has faced many health complications and has yet to come home, but the love and support from his family and the local community seems to show that his eventual homecoming will be a cherished milestone.
‘Rollercoaster of a journey‘
Speaking via phone while in St. Louis, Amber first thought back to her sixteenth week of pregnancy with Tucker — the week when she was put on “light duty” because her cervix was imcompetent.
Not too shortly later, at just 22 weeks and five days gestation, Amber went into labor with Tucker.
“As long as he weighed more than 500 grams, they could try to intubate him,” Amber said.
When Tucker was delivered, he weighed 603 grams — a tiny 1 pound, 6 ounces.
“He let out a little cry before they intubated him,” Amber said. “Before I even knew it, he was out of the delivery room and into the [newborn intensive care unit].”
The NICU is where Tucker has been since January 27, Amber said.
“When babies are born that young, their lungs are not developed,” Amber said. “They gave me some steroids to help with Tucker. They would like for you to have two doses of those steroids, but Tucker decided that he was going to come too quick, and he only got one dose.”
Thus, Tucker was given a dose of surfactant — a liquid made by the lungs that keeps airways open.
“David and I were able to go to the NICU about an hour after I delivered,” Amber said. “The team was wonderful. Tucker was doing amazing at that point.”
Amber said it’s common for parents of premature babies to be told the preemie journey is a “rollercoaster of a journey.”
Indeed, there have been many ups and downs in Tucker’s health journey.
During Tucker’s first week in the NICU, he was “responding well to everything and doing really well,” Amber said.
But when Tucker was around a week and two days old, a perforation developed in his bowel. Additionally, around this time, the NICU team was worried about his heart.
Unfortunately, at two weeks old, Tucker’s heart was discovered to have two holes — one small and one moderate sized.
“The Mercy NICU team decided that’s when it was time to be transferred to St. Louis,” Amber said.
‘He did wonderful‘
Tucker was transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital due to this hospital having more resources, including a pediatric cardiologist who could perform surgery on Tucker.
When Tucker arrived, the Children’s Hospital NICU determined he was too small for surgery, so he was given two weeks of Tylenol, and the holes “started to close on their own,” Amber said.
During these two weeks, Tucker was also given blood transfusions, echos, X-rays, stomach check ups and more. In one of those tests, a heart echo determined Tucker had pulmonary hypertension, which causes too much pressure in the lungs, and in return causes the heart to overwork.
Thus, Tucker was put on a steroid — which was “very scary,” Amber said, because the steroid could have caused him to have developmental delays such as cerebral palsy.
But, Amber said, they were lucky.
“After about six days of that steroid, Tucker started to improve and just did wonderful with the steroids,” Amber said. “He recovered from the pulmonary hypertension.”
However, when Amber and David tried to begin feeding Tucker, he did not take it well. He began vomiting and bloating. After the NICU team took his drain tube out and scanned his body, they found that the drain tube placed in his small intestine had squeezed his intestine and caused a blockage, Amber said.
Surgeons and doctors were consulted, but at around 1 pound, 15 ounces, Tucker was still not a candidate for surgery. Thus, the NICU team gave him a nutrient until he was around 3 months old and weighed around 4 pounds, when he was able to have surgery.
“He did wonderful,” Amber said. “At about three weeks after the tummy surgery, we were able to try to extubate him and take the ventilator off, and he did wonderful.”
‘Closer to coming home’
Now, Tucker weighs around 7 pounds and is “doing good,” Amber said — while also laughingly noting he’s “a chunker.”
While Tucker was originally set to transfer back to Mercy Hospital in Springfield two weeks ago, it was discovered his pulmonary hypertension resurfaced “a little bit,” Amber said.
Additionally, Tucker has an eye disease called retinopathy of prematurity, which causes abnormal blood vessels to grow in the retina and can lead to blindness.
“He still has to have eye exams every week, so the eye doctors are not allowing us to leave quite yet,” Amber said. “We’re still just kind of watching.”
Other than those two factors, Tucker’s health seems to be on the rise. Amber noted that he’s very interested in food now.
“I get to feed him a bottle once a day, and we’re learning how to suck, swallow and breathe at the same time,” Amber said. “It’s definitely been a long four-and-a-half months, but we are closer to coming home, and that’s all my goal is.”
Amber is with Tucker at Children’s Hospital 10 hours a day. Arriving in the morning, she spends her time through the day changing his diaper, draining his colostomy bag, checking his temperature and blood pressure, while also getting “lots of snuggles throughout the day,” she said.
Tucker, who is Amber’s first biological child, has certainly made his mark on his mother.
“It is the most rewarding, most heartbreaking process I’ve ever been through,” Amber said, adding she has never felt a love like this in her life. “It’s gave me patience. … I feel like I’m his mommy for a reason. I may never know why, but I am, and we’re just going to do everything we can do to make Tucker have the best life he can.”
Amber’s faith in God has helped her as she’s navigated through months in the NICU, she said. Additionally, support from the local community has been a huge help, as well.
“Hundreds of people have reached out to us,” Amber said. “The prayers have gotten us through and made Tucker strong. … I could never thank them enough.”
When Tucker eventually comes home to Stockton, “we will love him and give him everything he needs.”
