Twenty-six years ago today — Sept. 30, 1994 — my South Dakota bride, Dee, finished the final leg of her long passage home.
She was, at last, safely at rest, not in Sioux Falls, but in the arms of God. Had the journey been to her native state, I would have arrived there with her, as I had many times over our 23 years. On her final trip, though, we could walk hand-in-hand only to the point the station Master called her name, and we whispered our good-byes.
It was a pleasant Ozarks morning, uncommonly serene, as I and our daughter, Melissa, waited with her. As if in a dream, then, she quietly slipped away, and we sensed her absence the instant she was gone.
Thus ended a journey that truly started months earlier, even before we knew the road we were on. It began on Sunday, April 21, 1991, with the death of our 19-year-old daughter, Angela in a car wreck on the way home from Central Missouri State University. We were all gravely wounded by the loss, our spirits riddled with injuries we could neither see nor explain — none of we three more so than Dee, but all of us strangers in a desolate land we had never known.
For more than a year we all ran headlong with no direction in mind — first to Disney World for Christmas, then I to my writer friends, Melissa to her high school confidants and Dee to Southwest Missouri State University, chasing the college dream she had long ago abandoned.
Her journey soon became more tortuous than any trek we’d made. Even before leaving for Disney World she persuaded her doctor to give her round of antibiotics to stem a lingering chest cold, then in early 1992 she fell in the Buffalo field house and broke her arm. A month or so later she was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, and was unable to complete the semester at SMSU.
At first she was confident she could beat the cancer, but chemotherapy only slowed its progression, if helping at all. Before the end of the year she was in a wheelchair, and at some point she was fitted with a morphine pump to ease the pain in her bones. By 1994 it was difficult to get her into a car without causing pain, she was so sensitive to touch. Months of medication and the morphine had also altered her mental state.
I cannot pinpoint the date, but her journey put distance between us such as we’d never known. My bride of more than two decades was often someone else. I became a helpless, heartbroken, guilt-ridden caregiver. If you have ever been there, you know the range of emotions, too difficult to explain or understand.
On the last leg of her trip, a visiting nurse came around to help with Dee’s care, and as often as she felt up to it, I took her shopping for clothes. I reckoned that was her way of affirming she would be around for a while.
But, she was not. The journey that seemed so long and tortuous from 1991 to 1994 abruptly and quietly ended for Dee on Sept. 30, 1994. In retrospect, it seems her long journey home lasted no time at all — just a blip on the 23 years we had together
And, yes, I still mourn the passing of my first love. I was sure our journey together would be forever. But, I am comforted now by my new traveling companion of 25 years —my blessed second bride, Martha — and I thank God for his abiding care and love — even when the journey seems hard to bear.
The comfort is in knowing what’s at trail’s end.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
