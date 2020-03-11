Last weekend, a group of juveniles ventured into the Stockton City Park, wearing hoodies to disguise their identities. Their agenda? Spray-painting obscenities — including a very specific part of the male anatomy — on playground equipment.
Almost immediately, area families noticed the graffiti, including a local mother who posted a warning on Facebook about what she and her children had seen. One act of vandalism was spray-painted on the children’s twirly slide in the park; another was a vulgar sentence calligraphed in hot pink spray-paint on a pavilion’s cement floor, to name a few examples from the scene.
Unbeknownst to some area residents, however, is the presence of high-quality security cameras overlooking the park’s premises. And as it turns out, those cameras are a tool which helped Stockton city mayor Mary Norell and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department get down to the bottom of the illegal paint jobs.
The security cameras, which were installed at the park last year, are able to be viewed remotely from computers and mobile devices — even offering the ability to zoom the cameras in from remote interface, Norell said.
“Our deputy, Tabitha (Johnson), was able to find out who they were,” Norell said. “We have cameras all over now, and more are going to go in on the west portion.”
Five young individuals were involved in last weekend’s graffiti, Norell said. Preceding her interview with the Cedar County Republican on Wednesday, March 4, Norell said she would meet with the individuals and their parents afterschool that day to discuss the matter.
Another popular target in the area is the airport, Norell said. But since the cameras have been installed, graffiti hasn’t happened as often as it used to.
“We had a situation this last summer — it was the same thing,” Norell said, noting at that time, kids painted similar obscenities on the basketball court.
Norell said she’s not sure why juveniles like to paint those obscenities out of all the other options of things they could graffiti — and in fact, she added, they need to be better artists.
“That kind of graffiti is just so wrong,” Norell said. “But it happens about every year. We get someone in there who wants to paint that.”
Norell said one main problem with graffiti is how city volunteers have to usually clean it up, but this time, she will ask the offenders to clean up the vandalism this weekend.
Looking forward to the park’s future, Norell said she’s hoping a grant will be approved soon to add more playground equipment. Otherwise, she doesn’t believe “there’s enough around here for kids to do.”
“We have a lake, but it used to be we have a bowling alley. We don’t have that,” Norell said. “I’ve talked to kids to hear what they’d like to see. I’d like to hear what the parents would like.”
Parents are welcome to attend city council meetings, she added, and speak on what they’d like for their kids to do.
“Kids are going to act out,” Norell said. “This is wrong, but if we can direct them to something else to help the community — maybe that would be painting something — those things are important, too.”
Soon, LED lights will be installed in the park’s west pavilion park from a donation, which will save money and time from city volunteers and employees constantly changing the lightbulbs.
The park’s board, which is run by volunteers, plans on implementing a veteran’s memorial at the park soon, she said. Meanwhile, the cameras will still be running.
