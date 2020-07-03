The Firecracker King

As the skies wait to luminate on the Fourth of July, Dwayne and Barbara Wallen of El Dorado Springs have a rocket on their hands.
The painted red, white and blue rocket, standing near the edge of west U.S. 54, acts not only as a landmark for their fireworks business, B and D Fireworks, but also as a symbol for the legacy they are continuing.
The rocket comes from Wilbur Charbonneau, a local fireworks aficionado.
Margaret Charbonneau, Wilbur’s wife, said he has dementia and has lived in a care facility for a year-and-a-half.
Over 50 years ago in around 1962, Wilbur lived in Taberville while owning a bait shop; at one point, he put a few fireworks in his shop and sold them for a few years. A few years later, Wilbur ended up buying a bigger fireworks stand in Taberville and ended up moving west of El Dorado Springs with a warehouse of fireworks similar to B and D Fireworks.
“And we sold fireworks all those years,” Margaret said. “He loved his fireworks.”
After the Charbonneaus were married in the late 1980’s, Wilbur and Margaret decided to shoot off new fireworks at their house and invited their neighbors over for the show.
“That’s how Wilbur’s fireworks show got started,” Margaret said.
Wilbur’s fireworks show would be on the third Tuesday of every following June — a way to kick off the season, Margaret said.
“That evolved into more people coming, and then we had music, and then we had vendors and food, and then it got to be the big aerial shows,” Margaret said.
As one of the Wilbur’s neighbors, Barbara said people would be parked up and down U.S. 54 to watch the show “for miles.”
Margaret said with those huge crowds of people for his fireworks show, Wilbur “looked forward to that every year.”
However, in 2015, Wilbur’s health began to deteriorate due to dementia.
“He just wasn’t able to do it anymore,” Margaret said, referring to Wilbur’s last fireworks show in 2017. “The last year we had the show, it was pretty bad because he was confused about where we were and who was there and what we were doing, and I thought, ‘This is our last year, we’re not going to be able to do this anymore.’”
According to previous CCR coverage, Wilbur's last fireworks show drew hundreds of spectators, friends and area residents.
The event continued the tradition of being a unique combination of a block party, church fair, large family reunion and a simple fun summertime gathering with country singers, food, fellowship and fireworks.
“The highlight began shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and it lit up the sky as round after round of fireworks were shot into the sky with a crackling sound followed by plenty of wows from the attendees,” previous CCR coverage said.
Before and after the fireworks show there were tents set up selling arts and crafts, food, raising money with 50-50 give-aways and providing information about solar energy and a special project which provides dogs to disabled children.
Cars and trucks filled vacant land surrounding the complex where Wilbur's Fireworks and the vendor tents were set up.
They also lined up along U.S. 54 on the north and south sides of the highway near the party site.
Although the Charbonneau are not able to host Wilbur’s fireworks show anymore, Margaret hosted an auction and sold off items in their warehouse.
At El Do’s B and D Fireworks on 200 West U.S. 54, an item from Margaret’s auction hangs in the air: a patriotic parachute figurine which used to have a sign made by Wilbur, saying, “Wilbur says prices are falling.”
Margaret said one fond memory of Wilbur is how he grew up with 10 siblings, so he knew “what it was like to do without things.”
“Wilbur was all about the kids,” Margaret said, adding he was always generous to kids who came into his shop; likewise, the Wallens offered popcorn to a group of kids who entered B and D during their interview with the CCR.
Now, Margaret said, Wilbur’s fireworks are phasing onward to B and D.
The Wallens said they still have people who enter their shop and tell their stories about Wilbur. Additionally, being generous with kids and helping the community is a tradition passed down from Wilbur which they liked to continue, they said.
The Charbonneau had a tradition of helping with Walker’s local fire department, and Barbara said some of B and D’s proceeds go toward the El Dorado Springs Fire Department.
The Wallens purchased Wilbur’s rocket and painted it red, white and blue.
“We had Joy Jennings from Community Bank come, and she did a lot of the writing for us,” Barbara said. “We still have to put the stars on it … you can see where we’ve got the tribute to Wilbur and Margaret.”
Originally, the rocket was specifically made for Wilbur, Margaret said.
“Wilbur’s tributes spread out through El Dorado Springs and Nevada,” Barbara said.
Margaret noted the tributes have not ended, and “that’s kind of important to me, that they’re still a thread from where he was to now, here, and you guys can have a tradition of family fireworks.”
