Set aside more than 100 years ago at the close of World War I, Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day, honors the service of all military veterans of all wars and peacetime service. This is about just one of them.
Among those millions honored — 18 million living today — none stands taller in my memory than the late Billie Rex Blair, the former sheriff of Dallas County and the epitome of a veteran whose service continued long past his 21 years in the U.S. Army.
Nine years my senior, Billie Rex was a friend, mentor and a touchstone when I needed spiritual guidance. Representing the Dallas County Camp of Gideons International, we made dozens of visits to local churches to share our Christian faith and the work of Gideons — the folk who place Bibles in hotels and hand them out on street corners.
Every day and every mile together I came to better know and love the gruff Army sergeant who first intimidated me when I was a green news editor and he was chief sheriff’s deputy.
Billie Rex had joined the Army after graduating from Buffalo High School and was sent to Hawaii, where he served four years as a military policeman. Even more intriguing, he was an Army motorcycle cop, and “10-feet tall and bulletproof,” as I interpreted his stories. I had no trouble believing it.
His years in uniform took Billie Rex to Europe, Vietnam, and I am not sure where else before he returned home with his bride, Barbara, and their kids. He was back in uniform as a deputy sheriff when I first met him in the late summer of 1978 and visited with him weekly in the county courthouse.
When political winds changed in the sheriff’s department, Billie Rex found a position as head of security at Silver Dollar City, giving me the privilege of writing more about him than crime stories. Some years later he “retired” back to Buffalo to become Dallas County sheriff. It was while in that role we began canvassing the county together for Gideons — probably two of the most-recognizable speakers in the county — the sheriff and the newspaper editor.
Outside his jobs in public service, Billie also found time to rise to state leadership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans, teach a hunter safety class, serve as a church trustee and Sunday school superintendent and shoulder hosts of other volunteer duties.
And he was never truly that gruff sergeant I first thought he was. To the contrary, I saw him moved to tears on our church visits, heard him repeat often his prisoners had souls like the rest of us, and I know everyone in the jail had access to the word of God, as well as a sheriff who held it in his heart.
Billie Rex died in February 2013 at just 74 years of age. We had plans that winter to host area pastors for dinner and make more church visits. But, God had a different plan.
I tried to pick up the slack without Billie Rex at my side, but the fire he built under me never quite raged the same.
These seven years later I still miss Billie Rex, as does anyone else who knew him.
This Veterans Day is for him and all those other servicemen and servicewomen who have given so much more beyond their years in uniform.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
