Dear Editor,
I would like to say up front I did not used to be so cynical. I believe Jesus’ words ‘love others.’ We are not here to judge, just love people in Christ. The transgender issue R-I is dealing with has got to be a hot button. Was it Crawford who said it is not Godly? Of course it is not. It goes against all that God approves of and falls right into Romans Chapter I. I do not want to be a ‘wanna be’ preacher, so let us table God and talk about the kids.
The cynic in me believes anyone wanting to compete in sports of the opposite biological sex is desperate for attention. Not enough hugs from mommy and daddy or maybe too many. Point is they seek attention, even if it is negative. It is not the same in every scenario, but what drives a young person to transgenderism? Only God knows and any credentialed professional is too frightened to speak up. Cancel culture and all.
Why should the school be pressured to deal with this issue? Because the federal government says so? Listen, Washington D.C. is our servant not our master. This issue needs to be put to the state legislature and they need to tell Biden to go pound sand because Missouri is not abiding to the mandate and if the state will not agree, make it a county issue. Just say no. The constitution is on the counties side and you could make Cedar County a ‘sanctuary county’ free from transgenderism in public schools. Do not take my word for it, read the constitution or better yet have an attorney who specializes in constitutional law and redressing the liberals in Washington D.C. While you’re at it you better protect your second amendment rights.
I am probably offending some kid and a bunch of people who love to be politically correct but I do not care. I have nothing to cancel and I am sick of the direction this one great nation is headed. The left knows if they can destroy the institution of marriage between a man and a woman. They want to redistribute wealth globalize us and open our borders so we all lose our identity and become someone else.
Gary Dickinson
Leavenworth, KS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.