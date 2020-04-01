In light of the new coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, Katie McGee of El Dorado Springs has kept herself busy by crafting around 100 homemade face masks for Cedar County locals.
The idea came to McGee after she saw social media posts from the state of Washington, which detailed instructions on how to make do-it-yourself face masks for local hospitals.
“Of course, a cloth mask is one of your last-ditch efforts to try to stop any kind of moisture barrier,” McGee said.
As somebody who has a medical background and serves as a Cedar County first responder, McGee understood medical personnel and first responders would recieve face masks, but also wondered how Cedar County’s elderly population and the immunocompromised people could be protected.
McGee took it upon herself to visit Kevin McCollough, owner of pharmacy Evans Drugs in El Dorado Springs, and asked if there was a need for face masks; he said there was a need, but supplies were low.
“At this time, it’s more of a ‘something is better than nothing’ approach,” McGee said.
After that, McGee went down to work, using the DIY instructions she found from the state of Washington to craft homemade face masks and the plethora of materials she has collected over the years from making dresses.
“I pulled it all out of the totes and started sewing away,” McGee said. “I made the first batch of masks on Monday.”
She then gave out masks to McCollough and residents in her local neighborhood, especially those who she knew were immunocompromised.
Now, she’s trying to give out masks as much as possible.
One of the best ways to prevent and stop the spread of the coronavirus is through isolation and social distancing, McGee noted, but for people who are forced to go out in public, the mask is one more preventative measure against the virus, which lingers on hard surfaces and even in the air.
McGee said she would love for other locals to assist in making the homemade masks and give them out to those in the community who would benefit from the extra layer of protection.
“Our proper PPE (personal protective equipment) is scarce at this point, so one way to stop transmission is to stop it on the home front,” McGee said. “Not just the testing and the isolation of those known cases, but also try to stop it from even spreading.”
For the community to do everything they can to stop the spread is crucial, she said, and she encourages others to make face masks by following DIY-face mask instructions: to make the mask, people can use a 6’9 inch-square rectangle of cloth material and a 6 1/2 quarter inch of elastic, with clips on either side near the ears.
“It’s a very simple design,” McGee said. “It’s all over the internet … there’s actually even a web tutorial.”
As far as getting the face masks directly from McGee, she said she has to look out for her own family because her 16-month-old twins were in the neonatal intensive care unit at one point and are susceptible to respiratory illnesses; additionally, her in-laws are in the high-risk category with age.
The Cedar County community is extremely important to her, McGee said, and just helping out wherever she can is beneficial; she also noted major hospitals, such as Cox Hospital in Springfield, are asking for masks.
“I definitely think this is something where altruism comes into play,” McGee said. “Yes, you’re looking out for yourself, but more importantly, you’re looking out for your fellow man.”
