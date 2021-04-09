Judges 12:1-6 records different tribes fighting with one another. One tribe set up a guard at the border and required a password for entry. It was a trick to discover when the “undesirables” were trying to cross over.
The password was common –– Shibboleth –– but not easily pronounced by those of the “wrong” tribe. If they tried to get in, the password tripped them up and they were killed.
We have a similar situation at our southern border. There are multitudes trying to come to the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” However, not all of them are coming with good intentions.
In fact, many of our population feel none of them have good intentions if they are trying to get in without following our laws for proper immigration.
Regardless, we obviously are confronted with various problems at the border.
There is the concern for law and order upon which this country was built and is maintained.
There is the concern for such a large influx of people at one time into a country that is beginning to feel its capacity challenged due to a crumbling infrastructure.
There is the humanitarian concern for the plight of the people trying to get into our country, but are being held up for processing at the border.
There also is concern as to the motivations for coming here to the United States.
These concerns are occupying a significant portion of our nightly news casts and the conversation in coffee shops across America. Almost every discussion ends with as many questions as it began, because there are no easy solutions that will satisfy everyone.
We have a password for entering this country, whether it is for a visit or for permanent residency. It is the same password that is used by almost every other country when you want to enter – Why? What is the purpose of your visit?
That password needs to be implemented before allowing anyone to cross over unhindered. But, we have no control over that.
As Christians, we are left with only the powerful weapon of prayer. Pray for those at the border that they not suffer. Pray for our leaders they be given wisdom to handle the situation.
But, by all means, let us not resort to slaying those with whom we disagree.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.