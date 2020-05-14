A new — but familiar — face will be seen in the principal’s office at Stockton High School. Jim Flora, who has been a teacher at Stockton R-I for two years and has coached girl’s softball and basketball, has accepted the position as SHS principal, bringing years of educational leadership and experience to the role.
“That’s something I’ve always saw myself doing,” Flora said, speaking on his new role. “It’s always something I felt I had a vision for and a passion for. I love school, so I want to help create the best environment possible for our students.”
Being a leader as principal is one way he can help achieve creating the best environment, he noted. Thus, when this new opportunity came up, he decided to “go for it.”
Flora graduated from Southwest Baptist University in 2001 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemistry. Afterward, he taught chemistry and physics at Pleasant Hope High School for twelve years, where he was on track for an educational leadership position before becoming the softball instructor at Southwest Baptist University for five years.
Beyond the Bachelors, though, Flora also earned two Master's degrees: a Master’s degree in science education from Montana State University, and a Master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
He has worked at Stockton High School teaching physical education for two years, as well as coaching girl’s basketball and softball; however, due to his new role, he said he will not continue coaching.
So far, the transition from teacher and coach to principal has been “great,” Flora said.
“I’ve been kind of working already,” Flora said, noting principal Mike Postlewait has now retired. “He’s a good mentor for me, so he’s been there helping me. Dr. Snow and Crawford, as well, and Mr. Boulte have been super helpful in all those things.”
Given the switch of hands comes at a time when the school semester has seen significant changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flora said there is a lot of “unknown,” at play.
“We’re just going on and planning like we’re going to be back at school,” Flora said. “We’re just looking forward for things to get back to normal and get started back up in the fall, so that’s what we’re planning on, so hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”
Overall, the biggest factor in being a leader of a school — or any kind of leader of any organization — is to collaborate with the stakeholders who are involved, including teachers, Flora said.
“Our teachers are the ones who are putting the work in everyday,” Flora said. “They know what works best. They have great ideas, they are educated and they are great teachers. I think the big thing for me is just getting their input and their ideas into how they want things to be implemented, and then trying to be a team player and get everybody going in the right direction.”
