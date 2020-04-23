El Dorado Christian School held its sixth annual Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 27. First- and second-grade classes competed separately for the top three awards in each grade. The little bees from ECS have sure been busy as each student was tasked with studying approximately 175 words for the respective competitions.
