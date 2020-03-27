Calm down, don’t panic shop, live regular life, think for yourself
“Wash your hands. Go home. Get some rest. Drink fluids. Have some chicken noodle soup.”
Whew! Glad we solved that one, folks. If I have to hear much more repetition of the manners and cleanliness behaviors I was taught in Sunday school or kindergarten and how we’ve been curing viral bouts since the Dark Ages, I’m going to go home and start throwing furniture.
Yes, to clarify a few things up front, I’m not taking this whole coronavirus thing in with hyper-delusional, panic-stricken consumer-it is — I’m just being real and grounded about it.
Now, before you chastise me or label me a non-believer who has opted to exist in complete denial, know I say these things having a Dad with stage-four cancer, two grandchildren under the age of two and a number of elderly people in my life whom I care a great deal for. I’d be more worried of more of these “high-risk” groups were overly worried themselves. By and large, they most certainly are not. Several retired folks I know were at casinos this past week, so hit the brakes for a second here.
Yes, older people are certainly more at risk — fractionally and single-percentage speaking — just as they are with every flu, cold, bout with pneumonia or bronchitis as they are during this very season.
While I am well aware I am a smidge below the average age demographic here in our readership area, I have a fondness for modern history and observing human behavior — and over the last handful of years, I really started listening to those older than myself much more than I did in the past, too. My predecessors here at the newspaper aggressively imparted this trait in me with unabashed fervor and I’ve soaked up as much of it as humanly possible.
I definitely don’t remember anything about the 1918 Flu — nor does anyone reading this — but I can speak at length to the societal impact of Bird Flu, SARS, MERS, H1N1, Y2K, 9-11, and a number of other national or global situations which caused insane financial, commercial and personal havoc. If you want to make any medical comparison with a baseline of 100 years ago, go ahead, but please do so factoring in the lightyears we have come since that time in the medical realm equally. Drawing a parallel to something we dealt with during the World War I era without relativity or context is wholly and intentionally inaccurate to the core. We were still treating illnesses with liquid mercury, silver sulphate, raw meat and cocaine. X-rays were in their infancy, the invention of the iron lung was still a decade away and “preventative medicine” in any real sense did not exist. Just sayin’.
So, as people continue to drink the “doomsday Kool-Aid” and voluntarily opt to progress into full-blown panic, do yourself a favor and sniff around to see who gains from this financially/economically … hint: it’s not small businesses or middle America in any way.
Now compare what the hoarding and shutdown itself have already done to society.
Remember, as the coronavirus is being used as this decade’s invisible boogeyman, this has happened before — and certainly will happen again. While we’re being force-fed this exacerbated narrative full of fear and control, the second long-term cured case of AIDS was announced the same week this pandemic went public, 22 veterans still commit suicide every day — meaning more veterans have committed suicide in the same time the coronavirus started claiming American lives — and instantly, no one’s talking about cancer, influenza and heart disease deaths right now. Let that sink in for a second. Make of it what you will, but it is interesting food for thought, huh?
Last I checked, the local grocery store still is relatively well-stocked with infant formula, feminine hygiene products, diapers, meat, cheese, milk, bread, Friskies and Purina — all of which makes me wonder about blindly unchecked immediate media consumption, consumer reaction and a number of my fellow area residents’ actual priorities.
For the record, anyone politicizing this should be ashamed of themselves, too. Regardless of anyone’s views or opinions, now is most certainly not the time or place for partisan blame from any side of any aisle. Nothing more should need to be said on this topic. Period.
We’re establishing a dangerous precedent here as our country’s new policy to any number of situations. By feeding into this frenzy, we’re ensuring it will be this way again the next time there’s cause for panic. And, the more frenzied we are as a whole, the worse this all will get.
As this situation swiftly plateaus, calms and passes, please be decent to one another, check on those older than you and stay rational when it comes to what you actually need in your life.
Odds are, 600 rolls of toilet paper and 80 pounds of rice is not going to help you much, but making sure your parents, neighbors and elderly loved ones are OK will matter more than anything at the moment. Check on them, see if they need anything, offer to drop a few things off, call and talk with them for 20 minutes — little things like that matter.
That last bit is probably something we all should be doing more of anyway.
I’ll still be in the office — with a single can of Lysol on my desk — and I’ll still be going to third Wednesday fire department trainings, taking first-responder calls when I can and grocery shopping for regular stuff on the weekend like my better half and I do every month.
And, if Pops calls me to go fishing on newspaper day, you can bet the rent the two of us still can be found with our lines in the water on Stockton Lake — six-ten feet apart and on opposite ends of the boat, of course.
Keep calm and carry on, Cedar County. I plan on doing much the same.
Brite is the editor of the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes op-ed columns to this publication. Email him at milesb@cedarrepublican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.