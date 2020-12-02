Since Thanksgiving has come and gone, I wanted to do something fun. So, I looked up facts about Thanksgiving and did some of my own research into our holiday of thanks.
•46,000,000 turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving.
•Americans eat about 24,750,000 pounds of bone-in ham.
•250,000,000 pounds of mashed potatoes are made and consumed.
•5,062,500 gallons of cranberry sauce is eaten.
•We buy about 40,500,000 million rolls. Now imagine this amount, plus the homemade ones.
•28,000,000 pies are sold. Now imagine all the homemade ones added to this total. I know I made four pies myself. (No really, I did make them, homemade crust and all).
•57,000,000 pounds of sweet potatoes – not my personal favorite – but my grandma absolutely loves them.
•$88,800,000 spent on deli items which are pre-prepared.
•Everyone's least favorite vegetable, brussel sprouts, about $4,300,000 worth are sold during Thanksgiving.
•Dressing or stuffing – whichever you prefer – about $96,000,000 is spent on this side dish during Thanksgiving.
These are very large numbers, which is not surprising considering there are 328,200,000 Americans (as of 2019).
National Thank a Farmer Day is Oct. 12, and I want to remind everyone that without them, these numbers would not be possible.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
