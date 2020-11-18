The streets of Stockton saw a unique observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the form of an organized vehicle parade featuring area veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
Organized by Stockton R-I School District educator Marvin Manring, the event shared a patriotic opportunity for the community to show its veteran support while allowing participating service men and women to engage with the community safely.
Veteran supporters and patriotic residents shared waves, smiles, held up American flags and cheered the participating veterans on as the parade navigated through central Stockton.
