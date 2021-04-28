Dear Editor,
This past Saturday showed some of the strength of our small town.
It was wet and chilly, not the best of weather for people to be standing around outside.
However, it was Dead Electronics Day at the Methodist church, and produce give-away at the high school. Both of these events require volunteers to handle the onslaught of people who participate.
This is a shout out to all those volunteers who helped things move so smoothly for the rest of us.
There are volunteers who do the work behind the scenes to make these things happen, and there are the volunteers who do the grunt work of collection and distribution.
To all the volunteers – thank you.
You are a part of what makes Stockton a great place to live.
Dale Hill
Stockton
