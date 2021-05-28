Dear Editor,
Thank you to all who came to donate blood at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ on Thursday, May 20. The folks at the Blood Drive had extended hours due to the blood shortage and our goal was to collect 40 units. Our community really turned out to support the CBCO Blood Drive.
We had 52 people register to make a donation. We collected 45 units, thanks to our wonderful friends and neighbors. We appreciate each of you coming out to give your donation. We cannot save lives without your life-saving gift.
Thank you so much. Blood from your donations go to many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following people: Shirley Beckman, Jeffrey Behl, Lynda Bishop, Tommy Bowen, Bobby Budd, Lila Carriker, Judy Carver, Carlos Cary, Cina Ceder, Sarah Coale, Mike Durnell, Lynn Fredricksen, Mike Frier, Melanie Fugate, Don Garber, Suzann Gladden, Robert Hite, Denise Johnson, Kevin King, Linda Knight, Brian Koger, John Koger, Kristi Lackey, Pam Lacuesta, Kristin Langsten, Mendy Ledbetter, Randy Leedy, Larry Lewellin, Tana Lumley, Brenda Mart, Jennifer Mays, Lori McCall, Ken Perrodin, Linda Perrodin, Nancy Pitts, Lilly Plain, Karen Reed, Catherine Rivers, Michaela Robertson, Richard Schadowsky, Kay Sewell, Kathy Sibley, Vivian Skalecki, Gerald Steward, Brent Swager, Greg Tabor, Gayla West, Stasia Whitaker, Deenie Woolery, Teri Biddlecome, Leroy Yoder and Daniel Yoder.
The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the Blood Mobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Pat Moore and Teri Biddlecome. Also, a big thank you to the Church of Christ for letting us use their building for this important event.
Our next blood drive is scheduled at the Church of Christ on Thursday, July 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by logging on to cbco.org, calling (417) 227-5006, or you can call Teri Biddlecome at 876-1115 a week or two prior to the Blood Drive.
Teri Biddlecome
CCMH Hospital Volunteer
