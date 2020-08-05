Two teens and two juveniles were injured in a Cedar County wreck on Tuesday, July 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Halie L. Baker, 17, Dunnegan, was driving westbound on 1150 Road, three miles northwest of Fair Play, in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, with an 8-year-old, 9-year-old and 15-year-old passenger.
The wreck occurred around 12 p.m. when Baker traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.
The 8-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, by private vehicle. Baker and the other two passengers suffered minor injuries.
According to the report, only the 15-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt.
The Silverado received extensive damage and was towed by a private tow from the scene.
Trooper W.J. Wood investigated the wreck.
