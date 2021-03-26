A teenager from Humansville was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday morning, March 18.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Angelina Anderson, 18, of Humansville, was eastbound two miles west of Fair Play on Mo. 32 at the Bear Creek Bridge in a 2010 Mazda 3.
The wreck occurred at around 6:50 a.m. as Anderson lost control on the partially snow covered roadway on the bridge. The Mazda traveled off the left side of the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree, the report stated.
Anderson suffered serious injuries from the wreck and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Mazda received extensive damage and was towed by Nelson’s Auto Service.
Trooper D. Jackson investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.