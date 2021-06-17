As the regulars gathered for a weekend of summer fun at Stockton Lake, another group joined the mix. The National Youth Fishing Association brought in fishers spanning across a seven-state region to Stockton Lake from Saturday, June 12, to Sunday, June 13, for a two-day fishing tournament.
Over 220 teams competed within the two days.
“We are very appreciative to be here,” NYFA director JP Sell said. “The community helped donate on scholarships for us. All the money the community provides goes back towards the kids for scholarships. Stockton has been partnered with us since the beginning.”
National Youth Fishing Association is the premier youth fishing organization in the United States, providing tournament competition, seminar participation and genuine learning experiences for middle and high school anglers across the Midwest.
On Saturday, June 12, the NYFA hosted a PTA Championship where the boat captains fished with the kids competing.
On Sunday, June 13, Brett Govreau, Connor Kisner and Justin Theiss of DeSoto had the winning weight of 14.12 pounds. The trio also had the big bass award with a total weight of 4.98 pounds. Brett, Connor and Justin also received $3,760 in prize monies and a $1,500 first place NYFA Scholarship totaling $5,260.
PTA team of the year recipients include Chris D. Aquila, Quinton Hopper and Weston Hopper from DeSoto. Chris, Quinton and Weston received a $1,000 team of the year award prize.
Over $15,000 was awarded in prizes and scholarships for the PTA championship.
As for the junior championship, Josh King and Briar Clift of Dadeville claimed the title as junior champion with a winning weight of 10.03 pounds. Josh and Briar received a first-place NYFA junior scholarship of $1,500. Adding to the hardware, the two claimed the junior team of the year title. King and Clift received $500 in scholarships for the team award.
The NYFA also hosted a high school youth championship on Sunday, June 13. Over $250,000 was awarded in scholarships for Sunday’s tournament.
Nathan Pratt and Haden Long from Kearney won the title as Pratt and Long had the winning weight of 13.25 pounds. The two also had the big bass award of 5.03 pounds.
Nathan and Haden received a Drury Fishing Scholarship of $112,000 and a first-place NYFA Scholarship of $2,500, totaling $114,500. Pratt and Long also received gift cards from Bass Pro, Lews and Extreme Outdoors for the big bass.
Over $6,000 was awarded in scholarships for the junior anglers for the one-day championship.
“We love Stockton,” Sell said. “When we first started about six years ago, this was one of the first places we came. We had grown so much that it is hard to bring a full event in, so we saved it for the special times when we can do the championship. So we brought it here. It is like coming back home.”
For more information on the National Youth Fishing Association and Teen Anglers, visit the website http://nationalyouthfishingassociation.com, call at (417) 689-4066/(417) 689-1108 or email teenanglers@lews.com director@nationalyouthfishingassociation.com.
