The Stockton Lady Tigers climbed up the bracket last week in the state class 3, district 8 basketball tournament, ultimately claiming second place after facing the top-seed Skyline Lady Tigers at home in the district’s championship game on Saturday, Feb. 27.
It was a play of three games that signified strong team growth, especially after going 15 days without playing a game, according to SHS Lady Tigers coach Mike Kenney.
“I thought we played some of our best basketball all season,” Kenney said about the week’s games.
The post-season playoffs began for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with the Lady Tigers matching up against the Windsor Lady Greyhounds at home, ultimately sweeping the win by a dominating score of 66-38.
“People were able to see our pressure defense and transition game — we kind of opened things up a bit,” Coach Kenney said of the Windsor game.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Lady Tigers came back to their home court to face the Lady Adrian Blackhawks.
“On Thursday night, you got to see more of who we are,” Coach Kenney said. “We played five-on-five. We handled their pressure and our half-court defense was on lock-down mode.”
Against Adrian, the Lady Tigers put high marks on the scoreboard, with SHS sophomore Summer Kenney putting 22 on the board, followed by senior Jenna Rickman with 11 and junior Kara Hedrick with eight.
The Lady Tigers especially excelled in the second quarter against Adrian, seeing 17 points in eight minutes.
During the district championship game against the second-ranked state class 2 Skyline Lady Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 27, the matchup proved Stockton team’s season growth, Coach Kenney said.
A minute into the first quarter of the game, Skyline landed a bucket. Meanwhile, Skyline implemented full-court pressure on Stockton’s guards. As Skyline racked in points early in the quarter, Stockton’s Hedrick, Summer Kenney and sophomore Kylie Hunter nailed points, as well, taking the Lady Tigers to trailing by six points late in the quarter.
After maneuvering around up-close Skyline defenders, Stockton junior Abby Flora lobbed a below-the-bucket pass to freshman Ellie Flora, who scored two points in the paint, ending the first quarter by a close score of 14-10.
In the second quarter, Summer Kenney nailed two points off the bat; shortly later, Rickman successfully shot for a jumper, tying the game at 14-14. After Skyline put more points in the bucket, Ellie Flora nailed a three-point shot with around two minutes left in the quarter, bringing Stockton to trail by just one point at 18-17.
Skyline put more points on the board, but Hunter shot for one at the free-throw line. Skyline came through with a last-minute bucket, ending the second quarter with Stockton behind at 26-18.
Coming back from the half, Rickman landed a clean shot off a defensive steal, and then later shot a three-pointer after Skyline racked in more points. Summer Kenney landed points in from the free-throw line.
In the fourth, Skyline’s lead grew a bit larger, but Rickman, Hedrick and Summer Kenney made the final points for Stockton’s part of the game. The final score was 51-31.
“This group has shown great strength all year long,” Coach Kenney said. “They’ve handled the craziness of 2020. They handled the adversity throughout the year with everything, the loss of a teammate and loss of a friend, but they just kept coming back.”
Their energy was contagious, Coach Kenney said, and the Lady Tigers always “made the moment fun.”
The Stockton Lady Tigers were a true team, Coach Kenney said, and they had a lot of heart.
“We really accomplished a lot of good things,” he added. “Their character, their effort and their heart was upstanding … Our team heart and team effort was where it was at.”
Next year, with Rickman graduating, the Lady Tigers are projected to have seven returners.
“From the place we started to where we ended, we improved so much,” Coach Kenney said. “They’ve got a lot of upside for the future. This year was a good year for them. We were just now hitting our stride.”
