With the 2020 waterfowl season opening on Saturday, Sept. 12, just taking a look around does not make this obvious. In several areas of the state, it has been very quiet — and few teal have been seen. However, there are a few spots recently where the blue-winged ducks could be found, including certain coves on Stockton Lake and some farm ponds.
Jim Reed and Fred Martin were dove hunting last week when they sighted several flocks of blue-wings using a pond. They then decided they would return to the spot-on opening day.
"We located two ponds during dove season that seemed likely to attract ducks, and while standing at the edge of a pond, we weren't disappointed,” Reed said. “Just after sunrise, a pair of blue-wings buzzed the pond. When they came by a second time, we could have shot our first ducks of the year had the season been open.”
With a cool snap up north, the birds move out and head south. The early migrating blue-wing teal can surprise hunters. You might not see any at all one day, but plenty of them using the same area the next day.
The numbers of blue-winged teal remain high this season. The teal had good habitat conditions in their breeding grounds this summer, and the breeding population has been holding up the past several years. They rank in the top ten of the most common species of ducks in North America.
Dick Carson, Springfield, was hunting near a large pond last year — a place where he usually opens the teal season.
"Two of my hunting buddies set up a blind near the water’s edge prior to opening day,” Carson said. “As we headed for the blind on opening day, we could hear the teal buzzing overhead. As daylight approached, we watched several bunches drop into the pond about 100 yards away. Although it was a warm morning, I felt a cold chill. Ducks on opening day affect you that way. By shooting time, the teal had moved farther away, but when a single bird flew, I shot about 19 yards behind it and the birds on the pond took off."
Teal hunting is easier than most duck hunting. You do not need a lot of warm clothes or decoys, just a shotgun and plenty of shells. It is almost like shooting doves in which the teal fly fast and are hard to hit for most hunters.
"Those first bunches of teal flew over without any of the three of us hitting a feather, then, when four birds came by we all picked out the same bird and rendered it nearly meatless,” Carson said. “As duck hunters know, there is always one duck in a flock that seems closer and draws fire from all the hunters in a blind and that was the case this time. When a pair of blue-wings came in, we decided I would take the one on the left and Jack would take the one on the right. It worked; we both dropped our bird.”
The Springfield hunter was aware there were a few ducks in the area, so when a pair of wood ducks passed over, he shouted, "Woodies," and the hunters watched them settle on the pond about 20 yards in front.
By 10:30, Carson pulled the trigger on the blue-wing which gave the three hunters their limits. Carson smiled as he picked up the last duck and said, "It doesn't get much better than this."
While walking back to their truck, the hunters watched more teal drop into the pond. "We’ll be back," he said in his Arnold Schwarzenegger tone of voice.
The teal season opened on Saturday, Sept. 12, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 27, with a daily limit of six teal and possession limit of 18. Conditions look good at Four Rivers and Schell-Osage Wildlife area.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
