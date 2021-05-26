Tassels swing at SHS graduation

Stockton High School’s class of 2021 celebrated a momentous milestone on Sunday, May 23, during their senior graduation ceremony in SHS’s gymnasium.
At the beginning of commencement, with one seat in the senior’s graduation section looking noticeably different, SHS principal Jim Flora asked for a moment of silence to honor the memory of Callee Henson.
Callee was a SHS senior who passed away in a car wreck in December of 2020.
The late teen’s seat in the gymnasium’s senior section was covered by her graduation gown, and SHS senior Hayden Mann — who was originally meant to walk aside Callee down the graduation aisle — presented Callee’s diploma and a bouquet of flowers to her family.
“Although she is not with us here today, her love of life and the contagious joys she lived with is still with us,” Flora told the audience. “I know I speak for the entire faculty, staff and the 2021 graduates when I say we are all motivated to live better lives because of the life that Callee lived.”
Flora also spoke of his gratitude toward R-I’s board, faculty and staff, given the unprecedented obstacles COVID-19 has created through the school year.
“As we all know, the world we live in is quite a bit different than it was even a year ago,” Flora said. “We were dedicated to the vision of having our students at school. That was our goal the entire time.”
Shortly later, during his address to the class of 2021, R-I superintendent Doug Crawford told the seniors they each have a story to write for their lives. He advised them to make the stories of their lives “fun and entertaining” to pass down to their own children and grandchildren.
Crawford also humorously reminded graduating seniors of various fads they have seen through their young lives. His mention of fidget spinners, Pokemon cards, selfie sticks, the “floss” dance and more was well-received by the chuckling seniors.
Additionally, per graduation tradition, SHS salutatorian Clay Thornton and valedictorian Caleb Morton provided words of reflection and encouragement to their fellow peers.
“Smell the roses while your nose still works,” Thornton said. “Listen to music before you go deaf. Look at the clouds and stars each and every night, because you’ll never find anything more beautiful.”
Thornton told his fellow seniors to live life everyday not as if it could be their last, but to live knowing “there will eventually be a last day.”
During his valedictorian speech, Morton told his classmates he genuinely hoped each of them would find their way to “a joyful and fulfilling life.”
