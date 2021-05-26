You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tassels swing at SHS graduation

  • 0
  • 2 min to read

Stockton High School’s class of 2021 celebrated a momentous milestone on Sunday, May 23, during their senior graduation ceremony in SHS’s gymnasium. 

A1_stockton graduation_1_ks.jpeg

Tossing their caps into the air, Stockton High School seniors celebrate the next step of their lives on Sunday, May 23. 

 

At the beginning of commencement, with one seat in the senior’s graduation section looking noticeably different, SHS principal Jim Flora asked for a moment of silence to honor the memory of Callee Henson.

Callee was a SHS senior who passed away in a car wreck in December of 2020.

The late teen’s seat in the gymnasium’s senior section was covered by her graduation gown, and SHS senior Hayden Mann — who was originally meant to walk aside Callee down the graduation aisle — presented Callee’s diploma and a bouquet of flowers to her family.

“Although she is not with us here today, her love of life and the contagious joys she lived with is still with us,” Flora told the audience. “I know I speak for the entire faculty, staff and the 2021 graduates when I say we are all motivated to live better lives because of the life that Callee lived.”

A1_stockton graduation_2_ks.jpeg

Stockton High School senior DJ Bays walks off stage after receiving his diploma on Sunday, May 23. 

Flora also spoke of his gratitude toward R-I’s board, faculty and staff, given the unprecedented obstacles COVID-19 has created through the school year.

“As we all know, the world we live in is quite a bit different than it was even a year ago,” Flora said. “We were dedicated to the vision of having our students at school. That was our goal the entire time.”

Shortly later, during his address to the class of 2021, R-I superintendent Doug Crawford told the seniors they each have a story to write for their lives. He advised them to make the stories of their lives “fun and entertaining” to pass down to their own children and grandchildren.

A1_stockton graduation_3_ks.jpeg

Stockton High School class of 2021 salutatorian Clay Thornton gives a speech during his graduation ceremony.

Crawford also humorously reminded graduating seniors of various fads they have seen through their young lives. His mention of fidget spinners, Pokemon cards, selfie sticks, the “floss” dance and more was well-received by the chuckling seniors.

Additionally, per graduation tradition, SHS salutatorian Clay Thornton and valedictorian Caleb Morton provided words of reflection and encouragement to their fellow peers.

“Smell the roses while your nose still works,” Thornton said. “Listen to music before you go deaf. Look at the clouds and stars each and every night, because you’ll never find anything more beautiful.”

A1_stockton graduation_4_ks.jpeg

Stockton High School senior Hayden Mann presents a bouquet of flowers and the diploma of Callee Henson — a SHS senior who died in late 2020 — to her family.

Thornton told his fellow seniors to live life everyday not as if it could be their last, but to live knowing “there will eventually be a last day.” 

During his valedictorian speech, Morton told his classmates he genuinely hoped each of them would find their way to “a joyful and fulfilling life.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.