With the passing of House Bill 2046, numerous changes, updates, additional and required measures have been implemented or enacted across the state in every coroner's office.
Current Cedar County coroner Nora Powell – also a commissioned Cedar County deputy sheriff since 1993 – said she will take all the current policy and procedural changes into account, as well as adapt to new recommendations by the state.
Powell said her approach to service starts with a focus on the community, public service and fiscal responsibility.
“I've worked very hard to be minimal with the office's resources,” Powell said. “I do this because I have a need to serve. Doing this job without the help of our local law enforcement, firefighters, medics and first-responders is always overlooked, too. The cooperation in this community makes such a difference in my ability to be effective in my role as coroner.”
Powell, who is up for reelection in August and is running opposite Stockton resident Bobby O'Keefe, said her role as the county coroner entails much more than handling a person's passing away.
“Being a trained investigator makes a huge difference in a coroner's ability to do their job,” Powell said. “Too often, people know very little about just what a coroner does. There is no set schedule to the role and when you get a call, you have to drop what you are doing and go.”
In describing certain aspects of the job further, Powel said preservation of evidence, on-scene evaluation, information gathering, investigatory efforts, familial comforting with the passing of a loved one and personally viewing autopsies when required are just some of the unseen duties of a coroner.
Powell said her office handled 125 calls for service last year, meaning she averages two or more calls a week requiring coroner and medical examiner services.
Speaking to her personalized approach to the job, Powell said she always looked at the public service role as most anyone from the outside would.
“I'm a taxpayer, too. I've always looked at the job this way and continue to stay up-to-date with all required certifications and continuing education whenever necessary. Sure my education in criminal justice and background in this field helps with the day-to-day challenges, but every case is individually different and regulations always are changing. It takes a lot, a real dedication to service, just to keep up with a job like this.”
In explaining the sweeping changes spanning decades of untouched verbiage, Powell endorsed the new bill and its overall scope.
“The significant changes contained in this bill address numerous things in a corner's role, in medical examiner office's processes and procedures and heightens standards across the state while updating language and timelines, some dating back more than two decades or more. It's a lot to take in and I'm glad the House [of Representatives] took this up and the governor signed off on it last week.”
In part, the 150-page document addresses response protocols, investigatory requirements, specifies necessary training, compensation and necessary law enforcement communications.
Additional information regarding the Cedar County coroner's duties can be found online at www.cedarcountymo.gov/coroner.
HB 2046's language can be found in its entirety by visiting www.house.mo.gov.
