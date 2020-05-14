Suzannah Phillips is the new director of social services for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, a Citizens Memorial Healthcare Foundation long-term care facility in Stockton.
Phillips replaces Debra Stockton, who will be the manager of Citizens Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bolivar.
Phillips earned a Bachelor of Social Work in 2011 and a Master of Social Work in 2016. In addition to her advanced education, Phillips is trained in nonviolent crisis intervention.
Phillips has spent her entire career with CMH. Previously she worked as a social worker starting in 2012 and was later promoted to director of social services in 2017.
In her new position at Lake Stockton Healthcare, Phillips will assist residents and families with admissions and discharges and will provide resources to meet each resident’s psychosocial needs.
For more information about Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, go to citizensmemorial.com or call 276-5126.
