In a hearing held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Cedar County courthouse, Matthew Robert Garry, El Dorado Springs, was denied bond and is currently being held in Cedar County jail.
Garry faces a litany of charges including parole violations and multiple drug charges.
After some investigation and the submission of a probable cause statement, Garry is now facing a charge of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
According to Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither, Garry could face as much as 17 years in prison if convicted and sentenced on all current charges.
Based on the sensitive nature of Garry’s additional charges and ongoing investigatory efforts, Gaither would not discuss details of the case, only confirming the alleged victim is an adult.
Gaither also reiterated the county’s firm stance on prosecuting sex crimes and said the matter will be handled accordingly.
Garry will next appear in Cedar County circuit court Wednesday, Oct. 23.
As with all criminal cases, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.